Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

By Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts...

nebraska.rivals.com

hailvarsity.com

Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez Have Tough Decisions In Front Of Them

On paper, Nebraska’s remaining games against Wisconsin and Iowa are meaningless. Beat the Badgers and Hawkeyes, and the Huskers still stay home and don’t get those valuable post-season practices teams get when they make a bowl game. But it’s still Wisconsin and Iowa. The players who will be on the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart weigh in on Nebraska's Scott Frost decision

There have been plenty of opinions on Nebraska’s decision to keep Scott Frost in Lincoln. Two of those came from FOX Sports personalities. Matt Leinart and Colin Cowherd voiced their thoughts on Twitter Monday night after Nebraska announced Frost will be the Cornhuskers coach next year. They both defended the decision despite Nebraska’s record the last few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Alberts goes in-depth about decision to stay with Frost in 2022

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said during a statewide radio appearance Monday evening that he is eager to support Scott Frost's vision in the year ahead, didn't force his hand in any coaching changes, and also offered up the most significant detail in Frost's restructured contract. And, yes, Alberts did...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit applauds Nebraska, Trev Alberts for decision to retain Scott Frost

Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
NEBRASKA STATE
hailvarsity.com

Frost: ‘I Hope We Get’ Another Season

Not that there was much lack of clarity last week, but there’s none this week for Nebraska football. The Huskers (3-6, 1-5) need to win each of the remaining games to qualify for the postseason. Keeping that hope alive requires beating No. 6 Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) Saturday in Lincoln....
LINCOLN, NE
Eastern Arizona Courier

Frost, Alberts statements

Scott Frost will return in 2022 under restructured contract, ending speculation of his status. The Nebraska head coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Omaha.com

Trev Alberts credits loyalty in retaining Scott Frost — but not ‘blind loyalty’

LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Alberts and university brass offer public support of Frost; contract restructured

Scott Frost will get at least one more year to turn around the Huskers in 2022, though he will be working on a restructured contract. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts and Frost issued a joint statement, with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green also weighing in with support, ending speculation about if NU's head football coach was in danger of losing his job this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: AD Trev Alberts Issues Statement in Support of Frost As Frost Agrees To Restructured Contract

Well there you have it folks. Nebraska Athletic Director issues a statement in support of Scott Frost as they enter the bye week. As it stands, it appears that Frost will at least be the Nebraska football coach in 2022. The timing of the statement is beneficial as the coaches will be on the road recruiting this week and the early signing period will be creeping up upon us.
NEBRASKA STATE
chatsports.com

Nebraska Announces Decision on Scott Frost for 2022 Season

Nebraska coach Scott Frost will return to the university next season with a restructured contract, the school announced Monday. Frost has been with the program since 2018 and has yet to win more than five games in a season. Only once, to open the 2019 season, have the Cornhuskers been ranked in the AP Top 25.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska football makes big decision on future of Scott Frost

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a huge announcement Monday surrounding the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will not be firing Scott Frost. At least, not this season. While Frost and the Huskers have been underachieving this season and they’ve struggled through much of his tenure in...
NEBRASKA STATE

