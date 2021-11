The stars were out at the Staples Center and the stage-like atmosphere presented the perfect environment for a coming out party of sorts for the Charlotte Hornets. With the likes of comedian Kevin Hart, actor Will Ferrell and rapper Bad Bunny seated courtside, things were ripe for the Hornets to open some eyes and end this miserable stretch they’ve been on for the past week. But instead of leaving California euphoric that LaMelo Ball posted his second career triple-double and accomplished the impressive feat not far from where he grew up, the Hornets hopped on their chartered flight Monday night stinging from a 126-123 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

