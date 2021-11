This article is part of a running series The Daily’s Sports staff will be publishing on seniors. Redshirt junior Sam Beskind is a six-foot-four guard from Tucson, Ariz. After joining the Stanford men’s basketball program as a walk-on, Beskind was awarded a scholarship before his second year on the Farm. He has been instrumental to the team’s chemistry and camaraderie, and is considered by many to be the embodiment of a Stanford student-athlete. Throughout his time as a Cardinal athlete, Beskind has garnered two Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll awards (2020, 2021), as well the NABC Honors Court award. In this upcoming season, Beskind hopes to make his contributions felt on the court when the team looks to make an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

