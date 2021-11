Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Next week, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and 300 other big names from the worlds of business and politics will descend on Singapore for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. The event is one of several international jamborees scheduled to take place in the city-state before the end of the year. The return of such summits is a boon for a country whose economy relies on travel and trade. When Singapore’s borders were closed between March 2020 and August 2021 to keep COVID-19 at bay, the country entered its worst recession ever and the government spent $100 billion, about 20% of GDP, to prop up the economy. The Bloomberg Forum is a chance for Singapore to show that it’s getting back to business.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO