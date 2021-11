New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Former Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody assumed charge as the new Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat in an official notification informed that "Pramod Chandra Mody, a 1982-batch retired IRS officer and former Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) assumed charge as the new Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha."The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appointed Mody as the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha today in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary till August 10, 2022 or until further orders whichever is earlier. He succeeds Dr Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu, who demitted office as SG today. Dr Ramacharyulu has been appointed as Advisor.

