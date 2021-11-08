Mystery Plant: 'Tis the season to take closer look at holly

If the fruit be not ripe it will draw a mans mouth to much torment. Indeed, it is very, very true. The unripe fruits are hard and green, slowly ripening to a beautifully frosted pink-orange. Before they are ripe, the fruits are inedible: they are extremely bitter (some use the word "astringent"). I have bitten into an unripe fruit, just to see what it's like, and of course, the inside of my mouth turned into a sort of medicinal electric cardboard taste, a taste that took a long while to go away. Another time, and on one of my class field trips, I invited a student to bite into one of these things. Not knowing any better, he did, and was similarly treated to terrible cardboard mouth. I still feel guilty about doing that, and have vowed never to play a trick on a student again. (Well, not that trick anyway.)

JAMESTOWN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO