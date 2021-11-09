CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/CAD remains confined in a range near mid-1.2400s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD extended its sideways consolidative price move for the third successive day. The ongoing USD retracement slide acted as a headwind and capped gains for the pair. The risk-off impulse helped limit USD losses and extended some support to the major. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD sits near multi-week tops, awaits a sustained move beyond 1.2600 mark

USD/CAD gained traction for the third successive day and refreshed multi-week tops. Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and acted as a tailwind for the major. The strong USD bullish sentiment supports prospects for a further appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone near multi-week tops through...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide to 113.75, still heads for weekly gain

Limited gains in equity markets and lower US yields boost Japanese yen across the board. US dollar retreats on American hours, DXY turns negative. USD/JPY erases gains, back into the previous range around 114.00. The USD/JPY retreated further during Friday’s American session and dropped to 113.75, hitting a two day...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dip to $1850 bought as Fedspeak eyed

Spot gold is back to flat on the day around $1860, having found good demand when it dipped to $1850. Friday’s US consumer and JOLTs job openings data supported the precious metal. Attention now turns to a speech from Fed’s Williams at 1710GMT. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have in recent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd#Price Index#Inflation#Usd Cad#European#Us Treasury#Sma#North American#Fed Chair
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation remains the main focus

- Inflation remains the key focus. - Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa stated that would prepare flexible measures on soaring energy prices in their stimulus package as crude oil prices cannot be predicted (Note: Japan government stimulus draft did not mention the size of spending). - China State Planner (NDRC): To...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

The currency pair is trading at 1.3367 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3455 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3635, which will mean further growth to 1.3725.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD looks vulnerable as US Dollar firms up

NZDUSD remains vulnerable as the downtrend has resumed amid a stronger Greenback. FOMC is looking to hike interest rates after more robust than expected US CPI figures were released. US Dollar is expected to maintain a bullish tone until the next Fed meeting. Technically, the NZDUSD pair seems poised to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Inflation’s differing impact in the US and Japan

US inflation data drives Treasury yields, dollar higher. Fed funds futures posit three rate hikes in 2022. US-Japanese 10-year bond yield spread widens 4 basis points. The FXStreet Forecast Poll sees short term gains followed by weakness in the USD/JPY. Four sessions of slow USD/JPY descent ended with a bang...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Euro and sterling record new lows for the year

Overview: The capital markets remain unsettled. The US CPI with a 6%-handle has lifted bond market volatility, disrupted rallies in stocks, and extended the dollar's rally. Small gains in the US S&P 500 and NASDAQ yesterday and a better news stream from China helped lift Asia Pacific equities today. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, and India rose more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling as energy, health care, and utilities are mostly offsetting gains in consumer discretionary and communication, and real estate sectors. It has increased 19 of the past 24 sessions. US futures are posting slight gains. The bond market remains under pressure. The US 10-year yield is three basis points higher at 1.58%, which puts it up nine basis points this week.European benchmarks are firmer. Germany is a notable exception. It is virtually unchanged on the day, leaving the yield up a single basis point this week. This week, the peripheral yields, led by Greece and Italy's 10-15 bp jump, have risen more than the core. The dollar continues to trade firmly. After making a new low for the year (~$1.3355), sterling has stabilized. The euro was sold to fresh lows in the European morning (~$1.1435).On the week, the Swedish krona's 2% decline leads, but only the Japanese yen and British pound among the majors have fallen by less than 1% this week. A handful of emerging market currencies in Asia, including the Chinese yuan, are posting gains against the greenback.Still, most are lower, led by the Russian ruble, followed by the Mexican peso and Turkish lira. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off around 0.4% this week. It will likely be the eighth weekly decline in the past 10. Rising yields had seemed to sap gold's strength earlier, but it has a six-day advance in tow coming into today. It is struggling to sustain the momentum after nearing $1870 in the middle of the week. With about a 0.8% loss on the day (~$1849), it is up almost 1.7% on the week. December WTI is off 1.6% as it tests the $80 level. Today's loss is enough to offset the gains earlier in the week, and a close below the $81.25 area extends the weekly loss to three, the longest since last October.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.54 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.44 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4694 levels. The USDINR slipped on account of strong gains in domestic and Asian equity indices, which rose tracking sharp gains in US stocks. However, losses in the pair were limited as the dollar index moved near 15-month highs against major currencies because investors expected the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected after data showed that US consumer prices rose to a near 31-year high in October.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy