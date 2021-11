China is the world's largest producer of hydrogen—currently chiefly an industrial feedstock consumed by the chemical and refining industries—and overwhelmingly produces it from coal emitting CO2, termed "black" hydrogen. China also leads the world in wind power generation, with 61% of its onshore wind capacity located in windy northern regions, where it must sometimes be wasted because the grid cannot accommodate its inherent variability. But renewable power can be used to produce hydrogen without CO2 emissions, called "green" hydrogen, through electrolysis of water that can be timed to accommodate variations in renewable generation.

