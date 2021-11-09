CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF Expects GCC Reserves to Grow by $300-$350 Billion in Three Years on Higher Oil Prices

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects the foreign reserves of the six oil-rich Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to...

