(GLASGOW – Nov. 12, 2021) The governing Council of the UN’s aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, has adopted an expanded set of sustainability criteria for sustainable aviation fuel, the ICAO Secretariat announced today at COP26. The Council’s decision will help ensure that SAF used by airlines to meet their Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation obligations mitigates the ecosystem and community risks associated with SAF production, promotes the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and provides certainty for SAF producers as they make investments in the sustainability of their supply chains and operations.

