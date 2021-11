Joanna waves her hand and even flying giants listen to her! This is how our marshal from the Lodz Airport controls the planes. There are only two such women in Poland. One of the women directing the air traffic on the apron works at the Lodz Airport. The second sets up planes in Modlin Airport. - I always feel an adrenaline rush when a big plane goes straight at me, but I know that it has to listen to me - says Joanna Filipek.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO