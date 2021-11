Holiday Inn Express Outer Banks Review – Reliable Comfort in Nags Head. To the surprise of likely no one who’s previously read my articles, I’m a big fan of Holiday Inn Express. After Hilton Garden Inn, it’s probably the brand my family and I visit most often. While we do enjoy unique aspects of other brands, we embrace the overall predictability and standards from Holiday Inn Express. We end up focusing most of our IHG free stays (points or free night certificates) at their properties based on our travel goals. Even better, it’s great when those travel goals overlap with a (relatively) unique location for a Holiday Inn Express. Our recent stay met both of these parameters. Here’s my Holiday Inn Express Outer Banks review based on our recent stay.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO