A car that can break the 200-mph barrier uses some pretty beefy bits and pieces to make that speed a reality. However, the equipment needed to bring you back to a standstill, most notably the brakes, is just as integral as the other parts. So imagine you are driving your 200+ mph Italian supercar when you press the brake pedal and nothing happens. That is a possibility, we are finding out, in the Ferrari 458 and 488 models made between September 26, 2009, and August 28, 2019.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO