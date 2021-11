The new Imron® and Rival®coating solutions save time, productivity and energy by reducing the number of steps in application process. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global commercial vehicle coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Axalta with the 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year Award. The company was recognized for developing innovative coatings, which address the evolving needs of OEMs in designing lighter-weight vehicles and exterior components. The new basecoat products are unique in the market because they can be applied directly on plastic substrates without an adhesion promoter, reducing the coating application process from the conventional three steps to two steps.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO