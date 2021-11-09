CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioWare Teases Image for Next Mass Effect on N7 Day

By Alex Levine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case some people forgot about this, BioWare is very much still working on the next entry in the Mass Effect franchise. The studio revealed the title initially almost a year ago and recently decided to give us all a friendly reminder that the newest title is still in existence. During...

videogameschronicle.com

Mass Effect 4’s latest artwork teases return of the Geth

BioWare has marked its annual N7 Day by publishing a new piece of Mass Effect 4 artwork. The poster, which is the first teaser released for the new Mass Effect since last year’s announce trailer, shows a crater shaped like a Geth. The Geth are the machine race and main antagonist in the first three games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review Part 3: Mass Effect 3

Having finished Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition, it’s hard to fathom why this excellent action role-playing game was quite so controversial when it came out in 2012. Granted, the endings were revised to be both clearer and a bit more nuanced since – and they still aren’t all that good. But the bulk of its 50+ hours are the same, and on the whole it’s as much of a gut-punching, head-scratching continuation of the trilogy as ever. Is it the best Mass Effect? No, not quite – as I said the first time I played it, Mass Effect has followed the same pattern as Star Wars: the original trilogy’s second episode was the high point and the third, while still very strong and visually impressive, didn’t quite stack up (and everything after was questionable at best). Its final moments may not quite stick the landing, but just about everything up to that point is stellar.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

N7 Day celebrated by BioWare with competitions, sales, and more

In honour of the annual N7 Day, BioWare has released a blog that both celebrates the history of Mass Effect and looks forward to the future. Earlier this year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition released, with better visuals, control enhancements, and more. While talking about how the series has spawned comics, board games, and other forms of entertainment, BioWare has made a point of not only celebrating the games, but also the fans.
VIDEO GAMES
#Mass Effect#Teases
Destructoid

N7 Day was quiet this year, but we did get this rad Mass Effect poster

Yesterday saw the arrival of November 7, better known to Mass Effect fans as N7 Day. Typically, this day would see some form of announcement or celebration or exciting new projects related to BioWare’s excellent Sci-Fi franchise, but this year’s annual event was an extremely quiet one — I mean, it was a Sunday after all…
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

BioWare announces replica N7 Sentry Interface headset from Mass Effect

BioWare announced via Twitter today that it plans to sell a wearable replica of the N7 Sentry Interface headset prominently featured in the Mass Effect series. BioWare defined the product as a “BioWare Gear Store Passion Project,” which means that the product will only be produced if at least 3,000 units are preordered by December 8, according to the headset’s store page.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Mass Effect Will Continue Declares New N7 Day Artwork

It’s been a particularly muted N7 Day so, frankly, you may be forgiven for forgetting about the event at all this year. Nevertheless, the team at BioWare has cooked up some new artwork to remind you that a brand-new entry in its space-faring series is in development: “Mass Effect will return,” the image defiantly declares.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Modders re-create downloadable "Mass Effect" content

A group of modders have re-created downloadable "Mass Effect" content that was previously lost, allowing players to revisit — or experience for the first time — areas not even its own developers at BioWare could salvage. The details: The content in question is "Mass Effect"'s Pinnacle Station, released in 2009,...
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
GamesRadar+

BioWare will make this Mass Effect N7 Sentry visor if enough people order it

You can now pre-order a wearable Mass Effect N7 Sentry Interface, a helmet customization option from Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. Check it out here. The visor includes a pretty cool blue LED-lit visor and carbon fiber headpiece that wraps around Shepard's head. It was part of the Sentry Interface DLC in Mass Effect 2 and was also available in Mass Effect 3.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

BioWare Will Soon Let You Wear a Mass Effect Sentry Interface

BioWare is no stranger to merchandise surrounding its key franchises. With the successes of both Mass Effect and Dragon Age, gamers around the world have been captivated long after completing either series and have wanted their own IRL gear to commemorate their passion for them. With both the N7 Helmet and Light-Up Omni Blade, those wanting to honor their journey as Commander Shepard in style have been able to do so easily. And now, those of you who preferred the more tech-related playstyles of Mass Effect can live out their dreams as well. Today, BioWare has announced a new Mass Effect Sentry Interface replica for you to BioWear (I’m sorry you had to read that), with a crowdsourcing goal of 3,000 orders. If you need an idea of how awesome that can be, check out the full display below!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Teases Next Chapter

Dead by Daylight's next chapter is set to arrive later this month, and developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new trailer teasing the future of the game. The teaser is incredibly short, lasting just under 20 seconds long, but the new season will be called Portrait of a Murder. The teaser features a squawking crow created by a drop of ink. The video was shared in a Tweet alongside the sentence "Ink dries faster than blood." Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't offer much in the way of information, but it seems like fans shouldn't have to wait long to learn more!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mass Effect Commander Shepard Actors Comment on Possible Mass Effect 5 Return

The Mass Effect 5 teaser trailer seems to tease the return of Commander Shepard, the protagonist of Mass Effect 1-3 that was left behind with the most recent release in the series, Mass Effect Andromeda. That said, right now BioWare and EA have nothing to say about this speculation, and likely won't for a while, as the game is believed to be several years away.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Developer Teases “Big Announcement” For Next Week

One of the most interesting games to be unveiled last year was Sifu. The game is a martial arts-inspired affair that sees you take on the role of a young fighter seeking revenge. The combat in the game looks tight with lots of fist and kick throwing, and uses a unique aging mechanic that sees your character slowly age with each death, which you can read more about through here. Alas, it was not to be for 2021, and suffered a minor delay to the early days of 2022. Now it seems they have something else to announce soon.
VIDEO GAMES

