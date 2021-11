Arceus will or will not be catchable in remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl? This question has been swirling around the internet for several days and now datamine it may have provided decisive clues, albeit not solvers. The Primeval Pokémon was the protagonist of a beautiful event in the original games, which can be activated via the discussed Tool Sky Flute. In the very recent datamine about the remakes there are several clues that make up the puzzle and make us imagine a presence of Arceus in the games, however, there are some missing pieces that do not give certainty.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO