The good bact-ear-ia

Cosmos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood bacteria in the upper respiratory systems of children could help fight chronic middle ear infections, the leading cause of preventable hearing loss and deafness in Indigenous communities, according to a new study published in Microbiology Spectrum. “Chronic middle ear infections can affect between one third to one half...

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 0

