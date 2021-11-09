76ers welcome the Bucks on Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/9/21) The struggling Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) will head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers (8-2), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. This is the first time this season that these two teams have played each other, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up. Of course, both teams will still be without several key players, including Khris Middleton (COVID protocols) and Brook Lopez (back) for the Bucks, and Joel Embiid (COVID protocols), Isaiah Joe (COVID), Matisse Thybulle (COVID protocols), and possibly, Danny Green (Hamstring), for the Sixers. Keep expectations tempered for this game if you are an NBA enthusiast excited about the matchup. It was announced today that Joel Embiid would be missing several games as he enters the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. Philadelphia has been terrific this season; however, it still has dealt with many injuries and players missing games due to COVID.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO