On November 2 2021, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will face World No. 42 Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters. Medvedev only competed in two tournaments in the latter half of the season so far. Though we all remember his performance in the American major, it is probably best to forget about his failure at Indian Wells as quickly as possible. Daniil needs to get involved in the job at full capacity right now, or he risks losing a significant amount of rating points. The Russian will undoubtedly do all possible to close the year on a high note. This aim, however, will not be easy to attain.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO