A baby born at 21 weeks gestation in Alabama last year is the most premature baby in the world to survive, according to Guinness World Records. Curtis Means and his twin sister, C'Asya Means, were born on July 5, 2020, at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) hospital. The twins, who were only 21 weeks and 1 day gestational age at birth, had a less than 1% chance of survival, according to UAB. They were about 19 weeks, or 132 days, premature, according to Guinness World Records.

