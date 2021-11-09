CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next For American Crime Story? Five Cases to Consider.

Three seasons in, it appears that American Crime Story has chosen to define "crime" as a media circus surrounding a criminal or civil prosecution in the 1990s. Which, by the way: excellent. The '90s were a huge decade for media circuses, and the stories that they've chosen so far — the...

Tufts Daily

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' offers a compelling rehash of Monica Lewinsky's story

I didn’t know much about the circumstances surrounding Bill Clinton’s impeachment when my classmates snickered at the name “Monica Lewinsky.” In 1998, she was only 25 years old when her affair with Bill Clinton led to his impeachment. Twenty-three years later, she’s a producer on the newest installment of FX’s anthology series “American Crime Story” (2016–).
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story went from pop-culture event to grand disappointment

American Crime Story's third season, focusing on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, was the buzziest show of the fall and appeared "well on its way to TV juggernaut-dom," says Inkoo Kang. "Revisiting President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal from the point of view of the person arguably hurt most by it — Monica Lewinsky, who provided feedback on 'every scene in the series' — the FX drama was intended to be a conversation starter, an awards magnet, a ratings experiment and, above all else, a pop-culture event," says Kang. "It may yet become more than one of those things, but, at least on the morning after the finale, Impeachment just feels like a grand disappointment." Kang offers several theories on why Impeachment fizzled out, including that the show wasn't widely available to stream in a world where more and more people are abandoning cable TV. But the main problem with Impeachment, says Kang, was that it wasn't very good. "My tepid review of Impeachment was one of many that greeted head writer Sarah Burgess’s vision when the season premiered in early fall," says Kang. "Centered on a protagonist (Monica) defined by featureless innocence and a villain (Linda) by over-the-top grotesquerie, Impeachment offered up a quantity of characters in lieu of quality of characterization. Burgess’s thematically repetitive yet unnecessarily complicated scripts didn’t play to Feldstein’s strengths as an actor, while Paulson’s use of a fat suit garnered at least as much attention as her performance, which was further obscured behind wigs, glasses and prosthetics. Other reasons include there being no "crime" in Impeachment: American Crime Story, that Lewinsky already got to rewrite her story and, perhaps, viewers are sick of the Clintons after 30 years. "Hillary and especially Bill may be the only two figures indelibly linked to the ’90s that have evaded our nostalgia for that decade," says Kang. "We seem to know everything — or at least have made up our minds — about them at this point: their marriage, their ambitions, their compromises, their many missteps. Despite a late-in-the-season episode centered on POTUS and the first lady, “Impeachment” has nothing new to say about their storied coupling. Sure, ACS is about Monica and Linda — the women adjacent to, yet definitively not in power — but, like them, the show inevitably gets sucked into the vortex that is Clinton lore, and you’re not alone if you just wanna skip this particular memory lane."
The Independent

Who was Linda Tripp, Sarah Paulson's character in Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Linda Tripp was a key figure in the event that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.Tripp is portrayed by Sarah Paulson in Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX’s dramatisation of Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and its fallout.Tapes secretly recorded by Tripp during phone conversations with Lewinsky played a role in Independent Counsel Ken Starr’s investigation and Starr’s subsequent report, which he delivered to Congress in September 1998.Tripp befriended Lewinsky when the former White House intern was reassigned to a position at the Pentagon in 1996. At that time, Tripp was a career civil servant in her forties. Having...
TheWrap

Has FX's 'American Crime Story' Run Out of Juice After 'Impeachment' Ratings Letdown?

Ratings for Monica Lewinsky-focused series are half that of ”Versace“ and much, much lower than ”The People v. O.J. Simpson“. TV viewers are not voting with their eyeballs for FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” The much-hyped saga of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky’s frenemy relationship with whistleblower Linda Tripp that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s has not generated nearly as big an audience as predecessors “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
Decider

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Season Finale Recap: The Invisible Woman

Paula Jones, too, received cosmetic surgery; specifically, a nose job. This has made her conventionally attractive enough to become a celebrity spokesperson for a psychic hotline, the sine qua non of late-Ninties pop-cultural reference points. “Satisfaction guaranteed,” she coos suggestively on the commercial, virtually inviting the giggling prank calls that follow. (As the Mystery Man says in Lost Highway, another second-term Clinton artifact, “It is not my custom to go where I am not wanted.”) Paula subsequently poses nude for Penthouse—tastefully so, it must be said—and thus burns her bridges with her conservative ersatz allies. Susan Carpenter-McMillan, that guardian of propriety, hangs up on her. Ann Coulter pronounces her “trailer trash,” then gets loaded with semi-closeted muckraker Matt Drudge in the green room at Fox News. (Somewhere along the line she makes fun of rival Laura Ingraham, who’s, er, “dating” Lindsey Graham. Best of luck to the lovebirds.)
hngnews.com

SPHS grad Jenny Paul concludes American Crime Story performance

If a feeling of deja vu swept over you while watching some episodes of American Crime Story on FX, it’s because the woman playing Susan — Linda Tripp’s cubicle mate — is actually Jenny Paul, a 1987 Sun Prairie High School graduate who took a roundabout way to becoming an actor.
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story isn't widely available to stream: Is that why it's not a hit?

The Ryan Murphy anthology series' season devoted to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was supposed to be a massive hit when it launched on Sept. 7 with an A-list cast including Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Edie Falco. But though eight episodes, "the only thing missing was a big viewing audience," says The New York Times' John Koblin. “Impeachment: American Crime Story, a series that attracted lots of media coverage before its September premiere, airs on the FX cable network Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Last week’s episode ranked 15th in the ratings for cable shows that day, tied with ESPN’s Around the Horn and MTV’s Teen Mom." The problem, says Koblin, this season of Impeachment: American Crime Story isn't widely available to stream. It's unavailable on Hulu like other FX series and it won't be added to Netflix until 10 months from now. "Fans of American Crime Story who miss an episode can still stream it, but only if they are armed with their cable-subscription user names and passwords. And in 2021, a show that’s not easy to stream risks becoming almost invisible," says Koblin. "The reason for its absence from the big streamers has to do with a deal worked out in 2016 by FX’s parent at the time, 21st Century Fox. For an undisclosed sum, the company sold the streaming rights to all editions of American Crime Story to Netflix. Both sides agreed that the series would be available exclusively on FX for roughly a year. From then on, Netflix would make it available to its subscribers. The deal seemed reasonable to 21st Century Fox in 2016. Back then, cable was still a robust business, and viewers were still in the habit of watching a program at a certain time on a certain night of the week." As Koblin points out, the pandemic has accelerated cord-cutting. Season 1 of American Crime Story premiered in 2016 when FX was available in 92 million households and Netflix had 80 million subscribers. Now FX is available in 76 million households and Netflix has 213 million subscribers. Koblin also points out that the experience of watching Impeachment on cable can be cumbersome for those used to streaming: Last week's "roughly 80-minute show included five commercial breaks that took up 18 minutes and 25 seconds," he says. "A sixth commercial break, three minutes long, came between the final scene and the preview of the next week’s episode."
cartermatt.com

American Crime Story season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at FX

Following the big finale of Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX tonight, can we expect a season 4 renewal to happen? There are some things well worth talking through in this piece!. So where do we start? How about with a generous dose of good news! There is another season...
E! News

Watch Netflix's Crime Scene Reveal Its Next Case in New Teaser

Netflix just dropped the news that Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will stream on Dec. 29. On Dec. 29, the team behind Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel is back on the streamer for a season two. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger will explore the depravity of New York City's dangerous Times Square neighborhood in the '70s and '80s. The dodgy setting made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood's 'King Of Cool'

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DesignerzCentral

'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
