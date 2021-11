The last time Dak Prescott and Teddy Bridgewater faced each other in a game, it wasn't too pretty. Bridgewater threw for a mere 193 yards as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. But four drives that ended in field goals were enough to beat the Prescott's Cowboys, who only managed nine points. Given how the Cowboys offense has been with Prescott under center this season, that 12-9 result is probably not going to happen again this weekend.

