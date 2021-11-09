New round of Trump insiders subpoenaed by January 6th Committee

Voters appear to be losing patience with the Biden administration and the Democratic party, at least according to the latest approval ratings. But, if you consider where we were one year ago - it’s almost unfair to grade an administration on the same standards. Let’s remember just how bad things were last year. Donald Trump was a presidential election loser. Yet, he refused to concede or begin a peaceful transition of power. All because he claimed, without evidence, that the election was somehow rigged, stolen and illegitimate. Covid cases and deaths were surging. Countless businesses were closed. But fast forward to today: millions are vaccinated, the economy is back open and an infrastructure bill has been passed. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.Nov. 13, 2021.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO