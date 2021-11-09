CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New round of Trump insiders subpoenaed by January 6th Committee

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow shares audio of Donald Trump campaign staffer Angela McCallum encouraging a Michigan...

Trump cornered? MAGA riot probe circles 45, subpoenas insiders

The January 6th Select Committee has released six new subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closest aides and allies, including former campaign officials Bill Stepien and Jason Miller. Meanwhile in Atlanta, the DA who has been quietly leading a criminal inquiry into Trump’s alleged election tampering is now expected to convene a special grand jury, according to The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss Trump's mounting legal woes. Nov. 9, 2021.
Rep. Schiff: Trump is trying to hide what he did on January 6th

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the January 6th select committee, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that Donald Trump "wants to block the committee from finding out about his conduct on January 6th and in the days leading up to that day."Nov. 2, 2021.
Why the White House openly mocked Trump's 'active imagination'

There was a strange moment in early August when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seemed to suggest that Donald Trump was still in a position of power and authority. In context, the North Carolina Republican appeared on a conservative media outlet and was asked about the former president's plans.
Maria Teresa Kumar: Humans have a tendency to forget. We must remember how bad things were under Trump

Voters appear to be losing patience with the Biden administration and the Democratic party, at least according to the latest approval ratings. But, if you consider where we were one year ago - it’s almost unfair to grade an administration on the same standards. Let’s remember just how bad things were last year. Donald Trump was a presidential election loser. Yet, he refused to concede or begin a peaceful transition of power. All because he claimed, without evidence, that the election was somehow rigged, stolen and illegitimate. Covid cases and deaths were surging. Countless businesses were closed. But fast forward to today: millions are vaccinated, the economy is back open and an infrastructure bill has been passed. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.Nov. 13, 2021.
Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
House committee subpoenas former Trump advisers in Capitol riot probe

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has issued a batch of subpoenas for former Trump advisers, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Stephen Miller. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with more from Capitol Hill.
Team Trump makes yet another pitiful, last-ditch effort to block Jan. 6 documents

Former President Donald Trump's last-ditch efforts to stop the National Archives from sharing his presidential records with House lawmakers continued Thursday with a desperate plea to a federal appeals court. The House select committee set Friday as the deadline to receive documents related to the Trump administration’s actions before, during and after the U.S. Capitol riot.
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
How far will Trump go to hide Jan. 6 documents from Congress?

Donald Trump and his legal team haven't just picked a curious fight over executive privilege, they're also committing to that fight with extraordinary vigor. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that the former president does not have the legal authority to block the release of materials to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. "[Trump's] position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wrote. "But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."
BREAKING: January 6 Committee Subpoenas Jason Miller, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, and More

The January 6 select committee has issued subpoenas for more Trumpworld figures. The committee announced subpoenas against Trump 2020 senior advisor Jason Miller, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump 2020 national executive assistant Angela McCallum, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.
Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
