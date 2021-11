Housebuilding giant Persimmon has cheered “healthy” home buyer demand despite the stamp duty holiday ending as it also weathers ongoing supply chain woes and rising build costs.The Charles Church group said it has taken the changes to the stamp duty and Help to Buy scheme “in its stride”, with private new home sales reservations around 16% higher than 2019 levels between July 1 and November 8.It added it expects to grow completions by about 10% this year, while it also has forward sales of around £1.15 billion beyond 2021.Persimmon said it continues to “manage the current industry supply chain difficulties...

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO