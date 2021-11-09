CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurer Direct Line Q3 hurt by lower motor, travel premiums

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – British insurer Direct Line posted a marginal rise in third-quarter gross premiums on Tuesday, as...

U.S. FTC approves modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb divestiture agreement

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s divestiture agreement that the FTC earlier approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent required when the drugmaker acquired Celgene Corp in 2019. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by...
Aviva says capital return, cost savings plans on track

LONDON (Reuters) – British insurer Aviva said on Thursday it was on track to return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.41 billion) to shareholders and meet or beat cost saving targets, as it faces pressure to boost returns from activist investor Cevian. Cevian took a 5% stake in Aviva this...
BOE says market infrastructure firms no longer need to discuss dividends

LONDON (Reuters) – Financial market infrastructure and service providers no longer need to discuss paying dividends in advance with the Bank of England, it said on Thursday. The central bank had imposed the requirement in June last year, as part of a wider series of curbs on dividends. aimed at...
Zurich Insurance plans dividend hike as premiums rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Zurich Insurance plans to raise its dividend and said it is confident of hitting its 2022 targets after property and casualty (P&C) premiums rose 11% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months of 2021. “It is certainly our intention to grow the dividend but I...
Cresco Labs swings to a loss on $261 million non-cash charge

Cresco Labs Inc. said Thursday it lost $263.45 million in the third quarter after reporting net income of $25.58 million in the year-ago quarter. The cannabis company did not provide results on a per share basis. The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $291 million related to a strategic shift in its California operations. Revenue rose to $215.5 million from $153.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $210 million revenue figure in the second quarter. Cresco Labs reiterated its revenue target of $235 million to $245 million for the fourth quarter. Shares of Cresco Labs are down 12.8% so far this year, while the Cannabis ETF is off by 3.3%.
Schick, Wet Ones parent Edgewell beats profit and sales expectations, gives in-line outlook

Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled and revenue that rose above expectations, and while demand is improving supply-chain disruptions are ongoing and inflation is "significant." Shares of the consumer products company, which brands include Schick, Playtex, Hawaiian Tropic and Wet Ones, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 30 rose to $44.1 million, or 80 cents a share, from $21.0 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 11.1% to $543.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $522.4 million, while cost of sales increased 11.9%. Wet shave sales rose 3.8%, sun and skin care sales jumped 37.9% and feminine care sales increased 9.9%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.98 to $3.26, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $3.07, and sales growth in the low-single digit percentage range, while the FactSet sales consensus of $2.10 billion implies 3.7% growth. The stock has dropped 15.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
Foxconn finalizes $50 million stock deal with Lordstown Motors

(Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday that Taiwan’s Foxconn has bought stock worth $50 million from the U.S. electric vehicle maker, finalizing an equity investment announced in September. Foxconn acquired the shares at $6.8983 apiece, Lordstown said. The stock, which had closed at $5.56 in regular trading, rose...
Battery swap startup Ample hits unicorn status with new funding round

(Reuters) – Ample, the San Francisco startup focused on electric vehicle battery swapping, has raised another $50 million, the company said on Wednesday, in a round led by Blackstone. The latest funding comes on the heels of a $160 million round in August that boosted the company’s valuation to $890...
Global insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030

Global insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030, as the industry transitions into a new societal role, according to a report by Bain & Company. The insurance industry is undergoing a transformation in its role, moving from seeking reimbursements for damages to incentivizing behaviors to reduce overall risk, according to the report, titled Insurance 2030: As Risks Mount, Insurers Aim to Augment Protection with Prevention.
AIG Third-Quarter Profit Jumps on Insurance Sales, Higher Premiums

American International Group Inc. reported strong improvement in third-quarter profit, as it sold more property-casualty insurance at higher premium rates. The company’s net income totaled $1.66 billion, a 490% jump over the year-earlier net of $281 million. Results in 2020 were depressed by pandemic-related shutdowns and the reluctance of many Americans to fly, which hurt AIG’s travel-insurance business. AIG had taken a $185 million third-quarter charge against earnings for estimated Covid-19 losses. The year-earlier results also were depressed by costs related to a divestiture.
Seven Corners Travel Insurance Review 2021

Seven Corners offers travel insurance for U.S. residents for domestic and international trips. It also offers travel medical insurance, student travel insurance, annual travel insurance and group travel insurance. Seven Corners’ RoundTrip Choice plan (above) is its highest-rated plan according to Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best travel insurance. Seven...
AXA Assistance USA Travel Insurance Review 2021

Tourists, vacationers, cruisers and other travelers can buy one of three comprehensive plans from AXA Assistance USA that cover all sorts of travel-related problems such as trip cancellations, missed flights, lost luggage, injuries and illness. Travelers in need of assistance worldwide can tap into AXA’s extensive international network of assistance services.
Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ANA chief urges Japan to spur travel during lull in COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors and wants a programme of domestic tourism subsidies restarted to spur travel, its chief executive said in an interview. Such measures would bolster earnings for airlines, helping them to weather fresh waves...
Italy’s Atlantia ups guidance as motorway traffic drives profit higher

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Thursday raised its 2021 guidance after reporting a 27% increase in core profit for the first nine months when excluding its domestic motorway business which it has agreed to sell. The group controlled by the Benetton family said it expected 2021 revenue...
