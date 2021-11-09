Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order – chairman

TOULOUSE – Airbus has launched Airbus Scale, a new innovation unit that brings together corporate innovation, startup engagement and company building activities. This will support Airbus’ recovery and future growth, contributing to the development of future programmes and businesses as part of the Company’s zero-emissions ambition. This new unit strengthens the overall innovation landscape in Airbus and complements other Airbus innovation centres such as Acubed in Silicon Valley, the Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC) in Shenzhen and the Airbus UpNext technology demonstrator entity.
