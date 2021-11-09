CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Providence THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 02:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West-Facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 616 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mashpee, or near Barnstable, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee and Hyannis. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:02:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .A second round of heavy rainfall will begin to affect the region Saturday night and continue through Monday. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A second atmospheric river event will impact western Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Saturday night and will continue through Monday. Rivers are already running high from recent heavy rains. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Norfolk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 10:06:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 10:06:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dukes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR DUKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BARNSTABLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EST The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 730 PM EST At 648 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellfleet, or 12 miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Norfolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON Rainfall amounts of 6-12 inches over the past 7 days has led to high soil moisture levels across western Washington. Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches across the lowlands and 5-10 inches across the mountains is expected with the next system impacting the region from this evening through late Monday. This, coupled with increasing southerly winds on Sunday and Monday will put extra pressure on soil instability and lead to an elevated threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

