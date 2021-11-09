Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:02:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .A second round of heavy rainfall will begin to affect the region Saturday night and continue through Monday. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A second atmospheric river event will impact western Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Saturday night and will continue through Monday. Rivers are already running high from recent heavy rains. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO