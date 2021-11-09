CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-10 10:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 616 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mashpee, or near Barnstable, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee and Hyannis. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Providence THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 02:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 02:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West-Facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 06:14:00 Expires: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:02:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .A second round of heavy rainfall will begin to affect the region Saturday night and continue through Monday. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A second atmospheric river event will impact western Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Saturday night and will continue through Monday. Rivers are already running high from recent heavy rains. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Norfolk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
#Rip Currents#St Thomas#Lifeguard
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dukes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR DUKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Providence THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dukes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR DUKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:07:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dukes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR DUKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Norfolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA

