First of all, remind us of what this is all about then?. It’s about as subtle as a punch in the eyeball is what it is. Lamborghini’s most track-attack Huracán ever, descended from the DNA of the Super Trofeo race cars - hence the ‘STO’ name (Super Trofeo Omologata) - and a road car that Lamborghini thinks is more biased toward a circuit than a street. Which is handy, because we’ve got lots of time on track.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO