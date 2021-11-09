CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sportradar To Monitor FIBA 3x3 Basketball Competitions Through Its Universal Fraud Detection System

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

GENEVA and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIBA 3x3, the successful discipline that celebrated its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 this summer, has become the latest sport to sign up for Sportradar Integrity Services' Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). Sportradar Integrity Services is a unit of Sportradar (SRAD) - Get SPORTRADAR GROUP Report ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), a leading global sports technology company.

As part of an initial one-year deal, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor global FIBA 3x3 basketball competitions, including the World Cup, Zone Cups, the World Tour and the Women's Series, among others, covering more than 2,800 games each season.

The UFDS is an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognised experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. A global team of qualified integrity experts will analyse irregular betting patterns within FIBA 3x3 basketball games, with any suspicious activity being reported to the world governing body for basketball, providing essential visibility into the worldwide match-fixing landscape.

FIBA 3x3 basketball made a critically acclaimed debut at the Tokyo Games, after featuring at the Youth Olympics Games since 2010 and is enjoying significant growth in participation and popularity. This urban form of basketball is anticipated to expand even further over the coming years, with Sportradar's UFDS forming an integral role in monitoring the increased interest from bettors and audiences.

The landmark pledge to offer the service free of charge demonstrates the company's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of global sport. Irrespective of finances, Sportradar considers bet monitoring essential to any sport and believes that it should be available to help protect all levels of competition.

Managing Director of FIBA 3x3, Alex Sanchez, said: "We are fully committed to putting in place the necessary measures to ensure the integrity of 3x3 basketball is protected. Global bet monitoring is vital to upholding the integrity of sport and we are confident that the support of Sportradar Integrity Services will strengthen our integrity measures in 3x3 basketball."

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director, Andreas Krannich, added: "Sportradar Integrity Services has a long and proud history of monitoring global betting markets for signs of suspicious betting activity on behalf of our sporting partners. We're excited to monitor FIBA 3x3 global basketball events, at a time when the discipline is set to reach an even bigger audience.

"At Sportradar, we have witnessed integrity threats spread across sports and these challenges have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our UFDS is best placed to help 3x3 basketball detect any betting market irregularities, as well as help understand any potential integrity threats to the sport, especially as interest is set to grow after its Olympics debut."

All tournaments to be monitored are:

FIBA 3x3 World Tour (men); Challengers (men); SuperQuest (men); FIBA 3x3 Women's series; FIBA 3x3 World Cup; FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers; Olympic Qualification Tournament(s) for 3x3; FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup; FIBA 3x3 Zone Cups; FIBA 3x3 Zone Cups qualifiers; FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR INTEGRITY SERVICES: Sportradar Integrity Services is a leading supplier of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions for sports organisations, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against match-fixing and corruption. Trusted and relied on by more than 100 sports' governing bodies and leagues around the world and staffed with executives who have implemented integrity policies for the world's largest sports bodies and leagues, we are firmly established as the unrivalled market leader in the field of sporting integrity.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR: Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, UEFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG

Media Contact:  Sandra Lee comms@sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact: Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen Solebury Trout for Sportradar investor.relations@sportradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidersport.com

FIBA 3-3 enlists Sportradar for bet monitoring after Tokyo debut

FIBA 3-3, the emerging form of ‘urban basketball’ which made its first major appearance at this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has signed an integrity partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services. As a result of the initial one-year deal, which Sportradar has detailed is free-of-charge, global FIBA 3-3 matches will be...
NBA
goduke.com

Gorecki Added to USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s Team

DURHAM – Former Duke University women's basketball standout Haley Gorecki was added Sunday to the USA Basketball 3x3 women's team for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup that will be played Nov. 12-14 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Fla. Gorecki, a 2019 Blue Devil graduate, was a 2020 USBWA All-America third...
MIAMI, FL
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportico

Sporticast: Cincinnati’s Under Armour Saga and the Shrinking Apparel Market

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the University of Cincinnati’s slow business separation from Under Armour, which highlights a dramatic shift in the world of college apparel deals. Under Armour has sought exits from a number of its biggest school deals, including Cincinnati’s, a move that’s spurred a market correction. With less competition, Nike and Adidas are offering less money than in the past, creating a strange paradox for Cincinnati, whose football team is now ranked No. 2. The Bearcats have likely never been...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#3x3 Basketball#Fiba Basketball World Cup#Ufds#Srad#Sportradar Group Report#The Company Rrb#Fiba#The World Tour
Sportico

Nike Pact Kicks Off a Decade of U.S. Soccer Growth Opportunities

Today’s guest columnist is Will Wilson, CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation. For the United States Soccer Federation, and supporters of the U.S. Men’s National Team, this week is undoubtedly highly anticipated. Our home FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mexico, an event that takes place just once every four years, and the build-up to Friday’s match in Cincinnati are the equivalent of a quadrennial homecoming for everyone who loves our team and all that our game has to offer. Ahead of tomorrow’s match, we are incredibly excited to officially announce we have renewed our partnership with Nike, continuing one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Codere Online Announces Nominations To Its Board Of Directors

Directors will be appointed in connection with the consummation of the business combination, pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement and the Nomination Agreement. Four Directors, including one independent, to be nominated by Codere Newco S.A. (the "Parent") and two Independent Directors to be nominated by DD3 Sponsor Group, LLC (the "Sponsor").
BUSINESS
Reuters

Alcaraz ends year in 'best way possible' with Next Gen ATP Finals win

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz became the first Spaniard to win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday when the 18-year-old beat American Sebastian Korda 4-3(5) 4-2 4-2 in Milan to cap a memorable breakthrough season. With the "First-to-4" format in place, top seed Alcaraz needed only 82 minutes...
TENNIS
cdcgamingreports.com

Sportradar to monitor FIBA 3×3 basketball competitions

Sportradar Integrity Services has signed FIBA 3×3 up for its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). FIBA 3×3 is a three-a-side basketball variation currently being promoted by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which will now be safeguarded by Integrity Services in an initial one-year deal. Sportradar will bring its bet monitoring...
BASKETBALL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy