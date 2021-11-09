CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Zscaler Extends Fast, Seamless Digital Experience Monitoring to Unified Collaboration Applications

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report, the leader in cloud security, today enhanced Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX TM ) with new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow service integrations to automatically pinpoint and quickly remediate performance issues for improved employee collaboration and productivity. Delivered as an integrated service on Zscaler's cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange , ZDX provides unified visibility into user, connection and cloud app telemetry data to isolate and resolve user experience issues. The new integrations now enable security, networking, and help desk teams to work together to efficiently triage Microsoft Teams and Zoom quality issues, decrease resolution times, and optimize employee productivity.

"IT teams cannot provide a great user experience and proactively resolve UCaaS performance issues if they are unable to see or measure telemetry between employees and critical applications, such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom," said Dhawal Sharma, VP Products, Zscaler. "Zscaler Digital Experience addresses the three biggest challenges that prevent seamless collaboration for the hybrid workforce: siloed user data, limited legacy monitoring tools, and a lack of analytics and workflows that can optimize and improve the productivity and digital experience for employees no matter where they reside."

Today's highly mobile and cloud-first workforce rely on fast, secure connectivity and seamless collaboration experiences to maintain high productivity. According to research from Gartner®, "By 2023, the number of remote workers will have doubled to over two-thirds of digital workers, shifting buyer requirements to demand work-anywhere capabilities 1." As a result, it is critical for IT teams to be able to quickly pinpoint performance issues on unified communications services, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and SaaS platforms, such as Microsoft 365. Enterprises that lack proper UCaaS monitoring capabilities will need to adopt new tools specifically designed to manage workforce communications without sacrificing performance.

The new ZDX enhancements deliver enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities by leveraging insights gathered through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a cloud-native platform of integrated services that acts as an intelligent switchboard to securely connect users, apps and devices over any network, at any location. Operating as a unified service on the Zscaler platform, ZDX enables IT and security teams to proactively troubleshoot network and call quality problems by combining API-based monitoring of application-specific metrics with continuous and active monitoring of user device, network, and application availability insights for business-critical SaaS apps, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

  • New Visibility and Management of UCaaS Performance: Zscaler integrates with Microsoft Teams and Zoom through secure APIs to access granular user and application telemetry data all in one place. By offering an integrated view of all system data from meetings and user interactions, ZDX helps IT teams better detect and resolve sources of latency and packet loss that may impact employee experience and business efficiency.
  • Expanded Troubleshooting Tools: ZDX enables security, networking, help desk teams to proactively triage unified communications issues, troubleshoot connection problems, decrease resolution times, and optimize user productivity. Because ZDX continually monitors performance, many connectivity problems can now be resolved proactively before they result in a trouble ticket.
  • Enhanced Microsoft 365 Support: IT teams can use ZDX to analyze trends, performance metrics, and digital experience scores to identify underlying problems and opportunities to improve user experiences with Microsoft 365.
  • Full Visibility into Zero Trust Secured Private Apps: ZDX provides extensive network insights into user connectivity for secured private applications protected by Zscaler Private Access. IT and security teams benefit from a centralized dashboard with all relevant telemetry data to troubleshoot and resolve user experiences issues with private applications.
  • Automated IT Incident Management with ServiceNow: ZDX integrates with ServiceNow® ITSM platform through event-driven APIs for sharing real-time incident notifications. IT teams can automate IT ticket creation based on ZDX alerts, which streamlines remediation workflows for better IT incident management.

Customer Quotes"When employees reported an issue, the source could be any combination of factors from the app, path to the app, hosting platform, a corporate device, or an employee's home network, but we lacked the telemetry data to pinpoint the cause," said Jeff Negrete, Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations, Verisk. "As a service that's tightly integrated with our other Zscaler solutions, ZDX provided us with granular, real-time insights to help us solve troubleshooting gaps for our DevOps and help desk teams as we continue moving our business applications to the cloud and SaaS while simultaneously supporting our newly distributed workforce."

"We have employees distributed across more than 20 locations around Auckland and currently working from home, making it challenging to ensure employee productivity and experience with critical applications, like Microsoft Teams," said Adam Gower, Head of Digital Operations, Watercare Services. "Zscaler Digital Experience was extremely easy to deploy and gave us access to granular telemetry data for fast diagnosing and resolution of user experiences issues before employee productivity is interrupted."

Technology Alliance Partner Quote"Understanding end-user network performance, including packet loss, is a key part of providing the level of consistent service and call quality consumers and business users expect," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. "The joint collaboration and deep integration efforts between Zoom services and Zscaler Digital Experience, provide our shared customers inline monitoring of user and application telemetry data to easily track Zoom application performance and call quality."

To learn more about ZDX and its new integrations, please visit our blog .

About ZscalerZscaler (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media ContactsNatalia WodeckiGlobal PR Director press@zscaler.com

____________________________________

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide", Rafael Benitez , Megan Fernandez , Daniel O'Connell , Christopher Trueman , Pankil Sheth , October 18, 2021.Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

North Pole Engineering Has Partnered With Baron Biosystems To Enable ANT Devices To Connect Seamlessly To Mobile Applications

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering has partnered with Baron Biosystems, the creators of the Xert Breakthrough Training system, to enable ANT+ devices to connect seamlessly to mobile applications for Android and iOS. Using the CABLE from North Pole Engineering, apps like the Xert EBC app can communicate directly with ANT+ sensors such as heart rate monitors and bike radar sensors. This brings the flexibility and broad support of the ANT+ wireless protocol to mobile phones.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Moogsoft Provides Unmatched Unified Cloud Monitoring Solution Through New Features and Integrations

AI Observability leader announces new product features including new and updated integrations and improved context indicators to improve workflow automation. Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and Observability leader, announced new product features and enhancements that increase context and improve workflow automation to provide customers with an unparalleled unified cloud monitoring solution. New enhancements and integrations include troubleshooting capabilities with Datadog for events and metrics; integration with Prometheus Alert manager to gain context and turn data into action; enhanced Landing Pages solution designed to answer user questions about features and configurations; and updates to reduce false positives and increase incident insights through flexible, transparent and preconfigured Splunk, Telegraf and AppDynamics integrations. Moogsoft’s unified cloud monitoring platform is the only solution that gives users the ability to view their entire tech stack in one dashboard while receiving automated, actionable insights to assist SREs and IT Operations teams in resolving issues quickly and efficiently.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Zscaler’s enhancements improve digital experiences in a cloud and hybrid workforce

Zscaler enhanced Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) with new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow service integrations to automatically pinpoint and remediate performance issues for improved employee collaboration and productivity. Delivered as an integrated service on Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX provides unified visibility into...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unified Communications#Cloud Security#Digital Transformation#Zscaler Extends Fast#Zdx Tm#Zero Trust Exchange#Microsoft Teams#Zoom#Vp Products#Gartner
TheStreet

CLEAR Collaborates With Microsoft To Create More Secure Digital Experience Through Verification Credential

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (YOU) , the secure identity company, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft for the rollout of Microsoft's Azure Active Directory (AD) verifiable credentials - a digital identity solution that enables users to confirm information about themselves with organizations while limiting what is shared. As CLEAR continues to expand its digital identity platform, this future integration will enable participating CLEAR members to leverage their CLEAR identity in even more places, without compromising privacy and security.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Medallia Introduces The Next Generation of Digital Experience Management

The Medallia Digital Suite is a first-to-market solution combining feedback with complete behavioral data to help customers improve digital experiences to drive conversion and revenue. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the launch of the integrated Medallia Digital Suite, the only platform that combines...
SOFTWARE
Morning Sun

CMU extends commitment to digital literacy with Adobe Digital Lounge

Last fall, Central Michigan University announced a new partnership with Adobe to become an Adobe Creative Campus. Through the Creative Campus program, Adobe provides all CMU students, faculty and staff with free access to the popular Adobe Creative Cloud software suite including Photoshop, Acrobat, Illustrator and many more. This fall,...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Software
siliconangle.com

Cisco extends ThousandEyes monitoring to improve SaaS application visibility

Networking giant Cisco Systems Inc. is extending its visibility tools to hundreds of thousands of software-as-a-service applications across the internet. The company announced a new capability in Cisco ThousandEyes at its Partner Summit conference today called Application Outages, which provides insights into thousands of popular SaaS apps on a global scale.
SOFTWARE
Housing Wire

How digitizing the lending experience can optimize margins

For the past few years, players in the mortgage industry have put an emphasis on improving the borrower experience. Now, as lenders anticipate tighter margins in 2022 in addition to an already-competitive lending environment, providing an optimal lending experience is key to their success. In light of that, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief...
ECONOMY
nojitter.com

Zscaler Moves Into UCaaS Monitoring

This week, cloud security provider Zscaler made an interesting pivot when it announced that it enhanced its Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) product to monitor UCaaS services Zoom and Microsoft Teams. This might seem like a strange move, given Zscaler is best known as a cloud security vendor, but it’s a logical extension of its portfolio.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Enhance Developer Experience, Productivity with Tanzu Application Platform for Application Deployment

At VMware’s annual SpringOne developer conference in September, we announced the first customer beta of VMware ​Tanzu​ Application Platform. Tanzu Application Platform delivers a pre-paved path to production and a streamlined, end-to-end developer experience on any compliant public cloud or on-premises Kubernetes cluster. As a modular, application-aware platform, it includes all the needed components preconfigured for developer teams to build and deploy software quickly and securely.
SOFTWARE
MedCity News

Digital wayfinding: Improving workflow and the patient Experience

Sprawling hospital campuses can be difficult and intimidating for patients to navigate. For some, locating the correct office or unit may feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Some medical centers cover multiple city blocks, causing navigational difficulties for first time and repeat patients alike. Medical campuses grow and change over time and each new unit, department, or building can cause disruption to a patient’s known path.
HEALTH
bizjournals

The small business guide to digital customer experiences

From a technology standpoint, the past year has been all about digital transformation. As this transformation has evolved, small business owners have been hyper focused on keeping their businesses going by making customer experience a top priority. When working through all of the change that comes with converting your business...
SMALL BUSINESS
eyetrodigital.com

User Experience: Key to Successful Digital Transformation

For digital transformation to be successful, engagement and adoption must be achieved. If a positive user experience cannot be developed, it is highly unlikely that this would be accomplished. Especially when new technology or software is being introduced, ease of use will play a critical role, effectively determining whether or not the implementation is a triumph.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

NXP and Ford Collaborate to Deliver Next Gen Connected Car Experiences and Services

NXP Semiconductors has collaborated with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience, and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors, working together to upgrade vehicles that help improve customer lifestyle and streamline the ownership experience.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

OnRobot Makes Software Debut With WebLytics Solution For Collaborative Applications

WebLytics brings remote monitoring, device diagnostics, and data analytics capabilities to OnRobot’s line of collaborative application-focused hardware solutions. OnRobot, the One Stop Shop for collaborative robot applications, makes its software debut with the launch of WebLytics, a unique production monitoring, device diagnostics, and data analytics solution designed to enhance productivity and minimize downtime.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tufin Extends Security Policy Management Leadership to SASE, Providing Unified Visibility and Simplified Policy Management for Cloud-Enabled Organizations

Tufin, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3, featuring a new integration with Zscaler Cloud Firewall, part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, to centralize and simplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) policy management. This release also provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s new security policy dashboard, security administrators benefit from centralized, instant visibility into key access policy issues for proactive resolution, in addition to enhanced automated workflows to help accelerate data center migration and compliance.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

RingCentral and Mitel Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Customers to Transition Seamlessly to Cloud-Based Unified Business Communications

RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, and Mitel, a global leader in business communications, announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel’s global customer base with a seamless migration path to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone(MVP) cloud communications platform. Partnership highlights:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy