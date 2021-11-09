CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ketamine One Announces Intention To Submit Draft Registration Statement For Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Director Steven Inglefield Has Also Been Appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering (" IPO") of its common shares in the United States. The IPO is expected to be for up to USD 20 Million of Ketamine One's common shares and is currently expected by Company management to occur in the first half of 2022. The number of common shares to be offered, the use of proceeds, and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.

Steven Inglefield as COO

Ketamine One is also pleased to announce that Steven Inglefield has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (" COO") of the Company. Mr. Inglefield is the Founder of Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., which was acquired by Ketamine One in June of 2021 and has since been rebranded as IRP Health by the Company. Steven has over 16 years of experience in the health and wellness sector in both private and public health. A serial entrepreneur and a Physiotherapist by training, he has successfully started, managed and exited multiple health companies including multidisciplinary health clinics, corporate wellness services, and personal training studios.

Management Commentary

"I would like to congratulate Steven on being promoted to COO of Ketamine One and thank him for his contributions to the Company to date. His entrepreneurial drive, leadership qualities and vision for the business have been a tremendous asset since Ketamine One acquired IRP earlier this year," said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. "Now as COO and as a member of the Board of Directors, Steven is positioned to maximize his contributions to Ketamine One as we continue to grow our clinic network across Canada and the United States, to drive new business to KGK Science as our contract research organization, and to layer innovative technological solutions across both of those strategic pillars," added Mr. Deffett.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (" Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company's wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary's history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

" Adam Deffett"Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor RelationsTel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)Email: IR@ketamine.one Web: www.ketamine.one Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: KetamineOne Capital Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SBTX

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Silverback Therapeutics' initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (2) Silverback Therapeutics securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 4, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dresner v. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-01499. Filed in the Western District of Washington on November 5, 2021, the Silverback Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Silverback Therapeutics as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. F/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - FB

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report ("Facebook") between November 3, 2016 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Announces Pricing Of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: MCAGU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "MCAGU" beginning today, November 12, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "MCAG" and "MCAGR", respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

CF Acquisition Corp. V And Satellogic Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement

CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: CFV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective Satellogic's registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with their proposed business combination (the "Business Combination").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ketamine#Ipo#Sec#Initial Public Offering#The Company#Medi#Konef#North American#Irp Health
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Group 1 Automotive Announces Sale Of Brazil Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Report,("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with 190 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement, Original will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Provides Update On Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, as amended, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Release of this information is pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b). It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Codere Online Announces Nominations To Its Board Of Directors

Directors will be appointed in connection with the consummation of the business combination, pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement and the Nomination Agreement. Four Directors, including one independent, to be nominated by Codere Newco S.A. (the "Parent") and two Independent Directors to be nominated by DD3 Sponsor Group, LLC (the "Sponsor").
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

CRONOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cronos Group Inc. On Behalf Of Cronos Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report on behalf of Cronos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Weave Communications Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Weave Communications, Inc., a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Marketing Technology News: Melissa Hammerle Appointed President of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Winc, Inc. Prices $22.0 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. (NYSE American: WBEV) (the "Company" or "Winc"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,692,308 shares of common stock at an offering price of $13.00 per share. The shares are expected to trade on NYSE American under the ticker symbol "WBEV" beginning November 11, 2021. Winc expects the initial public offering to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SiTime Corporation Announces Pricing Of Follow-on Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $225.00 per share, including 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by MegaChips Corporation and 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by SiTime. SiTime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by MegaChips Corporation. The gross proceeds of the offering to SiTime, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $225.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to Begin Proposed Public Offering

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it is starting an underwritten public offering; the offering is comprised of ANPC’s American Depositary Shares and is subject to market and other conditions. The announcement noted that there is no assurance regarding when the offering may be completed, what the size of the offering is, or the terms of the offering. The company is providing copies of the prospectus supplement and other material relating to the offering.
SCIENCE
rejournals.com

Clayco announces new SVP of public-private initiatives

Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, has hired Mary Person as Senior Vice President, Public-Private Initiatives. Person will develop public and public-private sector business development opportunities for Clayco, as well as lead strategic initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through community engagement. “With...
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 Announces Closing Of $115,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (Nasdaq: INTEU) (the "Company") announced today that, on November 5, 2021, it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 units issued upon exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase additional units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $115,000,000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

AnPac Bio Commences Proposed Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC, the "Company"), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

UPDATE - AnPac Bio Commences Proposed Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC, the "Company"), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy