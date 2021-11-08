CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

He’s got his Mojo workin’

By Kip Tabb
outerbanksvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm celebrating musician Mojo Collins wins prestigious award. In a career in music spanning more than 50 years, Mojo Collins has seen and done a lot. He has been awarded with the North Carolina Order of the Longleaf Pine, received a 1999-2000 North Carolina Arts Council Fellowship in Music for Songwriting...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mojo
Person
Janis Joplin
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#The Grateful Dead#The Air Force#The Downeast Flick Fest
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says Not Working With VAN HALEN Was KISS's 'Big Mistake'; PAUL STANLEY Begs To Differ

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that "self-preservation" was the main reason he and KISS manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with VAN HALEN in 1976. While KISS was in Los Angeles to tape a three-song performance for ABC Television's "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", Stanley and Gene Simmons received an invitation from DJ and club impresario Rodney Bingenheimer to watch two unsigned local acts, THE BOYZ and VAN HALEN, at Starwood club. After the show, Simmons was introduced to VAN HALEN and he expressed a desire to work with the group, offering to sign them to his management label, Man Of A Thousand Faces, and to produce a demo for them to shop to record labels. Simmons ended up flying VAN HALEN to New York to record a demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after Stanley and Aucoin expressed little interest in his demos.
ROCK MUSIC
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy