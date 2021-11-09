CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Spirent Offers First Commercially Available Test Capability For Galileo HAS

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) testing and assurance solutions, today announced the launch of the industry's first commercially available simulation test solution for the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), via a beta interface implementation based on HAS ICD version 1.2. During the development of the solution, Spirent collaborated with GMV, a leader in cutting-edge GNSS high-accuracy technologies.

Galileo HAS will provide free-of-charge high-accuracy Precise Point Positioning corrections through the Galileo E6-B signal, with accuracy under two decimeters, offering real-time improved user positioning performance. Developers need to be able test their devices against this new service to ensure they can optimally capture the emerging capability when it becomes available. By integrating HAS simulation and capabilities, Spirent's latest simulation solution enables customers to utilize and incorporate Galileo HAS as early as possible.

In February 2021, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) awarded GMV with the contract for the implementation of the Galileo High Accuracy Data Generator (HADG), which will be the facility in charge of generating the high-accuracy corrections data to enable the provision of HAS. Spirent's collaboration with GMV will prove a key element in the early adoption of the service.

"The high accuracy, feature richness and flexibility of Spirent's simulator platforms provides an ideal foundation for the testing of innovative new Galileo services such as our recent Galileo HAS capability," said David Calle, Section Head of Advance GNSS Services at GMV´s aerospace sector.

Jan Ackermann, Spirent's Director of Product Line Management said: "The high level of expertise and in-depth understanding of Galileo HAS within GMV provided important guidance as we implemented HAS on our simulation platform. This enabled us to again be the first in the industry to offer a commercial solution to simulate and test these important new capabilities."

For more information about this new test capability for HAS, visit https://www.spirent.com/products/pnt-simulation-systems .

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005679/en/

Comments / 0

Related
devops.com

Google Makes Fuzz Testing Integration Tool Available

Google today made available a ClusterFuzzLite tool that makes it simpler to incorporate fuzz testing into a DevOps workflow. Fuzz testing refers to an automated software testing technique that involves providing invalid, unexpected or random data as inputs to an application to discover issues such as potential memory leaks. Jonathan...
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Menlo Micro Announces Commercial Availability of Industry’s First 40 Gbps Differential Switch

Menlo Microsystems have announced the formal qualification and production release of a DC to 20Gbps DPDT Differential Switch with Integrated Driver. The MM5600 is a unique double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing the industry’s highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), GPU/CPU, data center and cloud-based applications, as well as automated test equipment (ATE) device interface boards and high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.
TECHNOLOGY
gpsworld.com

Spirent Federal launches flex power capability

Spirent Federal announced a new positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) test capability commonly referred to as programmable power — or flex power — available at no additional cost to qualified customers under support. The new capability allows the user to apply flex power configurations to existing scenarios. Flex power is...
INDUSTRY
chatsports.com

Communication Test and Measurement Market Keyplayers and Vendors: Anritsu Corporation, Empirix Inc., EXFO, Fortive, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Spirent Communications plc, VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The market study on Communication Test and Measurement gives a precise market share for the projected term. The study also includes the most recent market estimates for the time period under consideration. The Communication Test and Measurement study report forecasts business revenue for each geographic region. The Communication Test and Measurement analysis also includes a marketplace examination of key trends concentrating on innovative business models, growth possibilities, a range of value-added goods, and the dynamic strategy outline that can fuel market escalation. Based on reliable data trends and classification, we provide one of the most complete and readily understandable geographical breakdowns of the Communication Test and Measurement industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galileo#Spirent Offers#Lse#Spt#Icd#Gmv#The European Union Agency#The Space Programme#Hadg#Advance Gnss Services#Product Line Management
thepaypers.com

Tradeshift offers e-invoicing capabilities to global companies with a footprint in China

Tradeshift, a provider of e-invoicing and accounts payable automation solutions, has announced it is offering e-invoicing capabilities to global companies with a footprint in China. Tradeshift Pay now helps enable companies doing business in China to send and receive electronic purchase orders and invoices with cross-border trade partners, linking one...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

NASA Awards Challenge Prizes To Startup Companies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded $90,000 each to seven entrepreneurial startup companies under its Entrepreneur's Challenge program. The awards will advance new technology concepts ranging from novel materials with properties not found in nature to innovative technologies that will enable small satellite (SmallSat) science missions. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

Global Industrial Valves Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Valves market will register an incremental spend of about USD 15.44 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.88% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Valves sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Veracyte Announces New Data On Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented At SITC 2021

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from three posters were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's immuno-oncology offerings for biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. The data demonstrate the ability of Brightplex to assess the spatial distribution of targeted...
CANCER
TheStreet

DAIM Releases Its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just released its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook. Don't miss what's in store in this exciting new investment space. You couldn't have asked for a better year for Digital Assets. "You couldn't have asked for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tech Development Must Be Human-centric: Takeaways From The Main Discussion At Sber's AI Journey

MOSCOW, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, witnessed the launch of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Colombia in the field of government modernization, which aims to enhance government performance and achieve sustainable development in the government work ecosystem.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Outlook Therapeutics Presents NORSE TWO Phase 3 Pivotal Safety And Efficacy Data For ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) At The Retina Subspecialty Day, American Academy Of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Conference

- NORSE TWO showed highly statistically significant, clinically relevant results consistent with historical ophthalmic bevacizumab data. - Data support planned BLA submission with U.S. FDA in Q12022. ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TAL Education Group Provides Updates On Business Operations

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (TAL) - Get TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today provided updates on the Company's business operations in response to the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Coursera To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera's chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:. 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. 11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TheStreet

Charlton, MA-Based INCOM Celebrates 50 Years Of Growth And Innovation

CHARLTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOM, Inc., the world's largest supplier of glass and polymer fused fiber optic solutions, is celebrating 50 years of growth, product innovation and business accomplishments. Since launching in 1971, INCOM has grown from a fledgling startup with an entrepreneurial spirit into a world-class...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
SlashGear

Geely’s commercial division Farizon Auto unveils Homtruck concept semi-truck

Chinese automaker Geely’s commercial vehicle arm Farizon Auto has recently unveiled the semi-truck of the future. The Homtruck concept is a semi-truck that feels like home (hence the name). In addition, Homtruck is a new energy commercial vehicle available in various powertrain options like pure electric (with battery swapping technology), methanol hybrid, or a fossil fuel-powered range extender.
CARS
TheStreet

Acasti Pharma Announces Annual Stock Option Grants

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced the annual grant of stock options to its employees, executives and directors. An aggregate of 2,077,900 options to purchase common shares of the Company were granted under the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy