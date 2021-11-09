Smiths Detection Wins Contract To Supply Radiation Portal Monitors Across The US To DHS Countering Weapons Of Mass Destruction Office

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) to provide 110 radiation portal monitors (RPM). Partnering with Radiation Solutions, Inc, the RPM's will be deployed across land border crossings throughout the US.

The RPM is a passive checkpoint which can detect potentially dangerous radiation emitting material which passes through its detection zone. The portal is capable of scanning trucks, vehicles, containers, packages and people.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said, "We are delighted to announce our new contract with the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, continuing our relationship after the initial contract award for test unit RPM's in January 2019. Smiths Detection is dedicated to making the world a safer place and the deployment of 110 RPM's across land border crossings in the US is testament to this. The RPM's will deliver 24/7 screening, 365 days a year, offering industry-leading efficiency and effectiveness. Our extensive experience with radiation detection and checkpoint solutions, supplemented by our investment in data solutions, makes cutting-edge screening technology a reality, today."

Smiths Detection announced its initial contract with DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in January 2019.

The RPM's will be deployed between December 2021 and May 2023.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 40 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics.

Our mission is simple: to ensure the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement on which the world depends.

