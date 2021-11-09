ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic suspended one game for blindside shove of Heat’s Markieff Morris

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst came a sharp, flagrant elbow from Miami power forward Markieff Morris. Then came a violent, retaliatory, blindside shove from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. And less than 24 hours later came a one-game suspension without pay from the NBA for Jokic, who snapped after Morris’ initial shot late in the fourth...

www.denverpost.com

