CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why Isn't Your Body Perfect?

By Deepak Chopra
SFGate
 7 days ago

Deepak Chopra, M.D., Brian J. Fertig, M.D. and Jack A. Tuszynski, Ph.D., D.Sc. There is no good reason, from everything science tells us, why the human body shouldn’t be perfect. The scientific model builds Nature up from the simplest, smallest components to the largest and most complex. There is no doubt...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Age Your Body

Aging is inevitable. But that doesn't mean you're powerless to slow it down a bit. The first thing you can do is stop giving Father Time a helping hand without realizing it, by indulging in everyday habits that actively age your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
crozetgazette.com

For the Good of Your Brain: Move Your Body

“If you are in a bad mood, go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood, go for another walk.” – Hippocrates. Strong bones; healthy heart; increased lung capacity; decreased stroke risk; lower blood pressure; improved cholesterol and blood sugar; reduced fall risk (better balance, stronger muscles): the general health benefits of physical activity are widely appreciated.
FITNESS
sciworthy.com

Why your body thinks that spicy food is “hot”

It’s the start of November, which means another year of Nobel Prizes have been awarded! This year, the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology went to Dr. David Julius of University of California in San Francisco and Dr. Ardem Patapoutain of Scripps Research Institute for their discovery of the receptors in the human body that are responsible for touch and temperature. Many of us are already familiar with the five senses, taught to us by teachers since elementary school: taste, touch, sight, sound, and smell. These senses are actually the result of mechanical and chemical reactions that our body uses to send information to the brain to tell us about our environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
forthoodsentinel.com

If your body doesn’t feel ‘good,’ it probably isn’t

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Whatever you call it – training, working out, exercise, PT – some level of intense physical activity at regular intervals is part and parcel of being in the military. This could include anything from rucking several pounds of combat gear, running, or playing sports to lifting...
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Understand What Some Mysterious 'Hotspots' on Brain Cells Do

The role of certain clusters of proteins found on the surface of brain cells in the hippocampus – the part of the brain that plays a key role in learning and memory – has been puzzling scientists for several decades now. But this particular biological mystery might, at last, have been solved. It was already known that disruption to these clusters could lead to severe neurological disorders, but it wasn't clear why. A new study suggests the clusters are calcium-signaling 'hotspots' that are vital in activating gene expression. The hotspot proteins appear to be unusually large ion channels, gateways that allow charged atoms...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Body#Living Things#Drugs#Adolescence#Dna
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy