FSU and Miami will renew one of the most storied rivalries in college football on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium. It will be the 66th meeting between the two programs, with the Hurricanes holding a 35-30 lead in the series. Miami has won the last four meetings in the series. FSU (3-6, 2-4 ACC) enters the game trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Miami (5-4, 3-2) enters the game trying to secure bowl eligibility and looking to extend its three-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Mark Jones will handle the play-by-play with Robert Griffin III providing analysis. FSU enters the game as a 2.5 point underdog.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO