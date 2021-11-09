Girls soccer: Wheeler falls in state opener to Housatonic

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Dixon has been the girls soccer head coach at Carmel since 1991, mentoring the Greyhounds to and through many state championship games. Carmel made yet another appearance – a record 14th – in an IHSAA state final game Saturday when it played No. 2-ranked Homestead at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium in the Class 3A girls soccer state finals. The No. 4-ranked Greyhounds gave it their all, but the Spartans, led by their star and U.S. National player Amelia White, came out on top over Carmel 2-1. Despite the loss, Dixon praised his team’s effort. Noting that some of the girls on the team were near tears at the end of the game, Dixon told the team, “You have nothing to cry about. You guys played one of the best games I’ve ever seen a Carmel team play. The ball just didn’t go in the net. That’s soccer. It was a great game.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO