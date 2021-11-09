Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Nov. 9

ARTY – ‘Those Eyes (feat. Griff Clawson)’. “‘Those Eyes’ was so much fun to produce. The entire time I spent working on it was nothing but natural fun and pure joy. Everything started with me listening to the demo for the first time and I couldn’t even recognize Griff Clawson’s voice even though we did so many tracks together in the past. And I think that’s what makes this song so unique and catchy. The blend of acoustic instruments and heavily processed vocals creates this strange, almost alienated vibe that immediately catches your ear because of its nature. But it’s not just a fun track to listen to; there is deeper meaning to it if you listen to the lyrics very closely. All in all, I’m very excited about this record finally coming out and I hope people will enjoy it the same way as I do!”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO