CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Organization and storage ideas on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Designer Kristie Prince Hale shares...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Ideas#Hampton Roads#Coast Live
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy