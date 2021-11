When the power goes out due to storms, hurricanes, freezing temperatures, or other severe weather, it’s always unknown how long it will be before the power comes back on. If the electric service is interrupted at your home or you need power in a remote location, a portable generator can provide temporary power when and where you need it. But as convenient as they are, generators are not without their safety hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that more than 80 deaths occur each year as a result of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from generators. And generators also pose potential electrocution and fire safety hazards.

