The CW’s Supernatural wrapped up its historic fifteen-year run in Fall 2020, and now holds the record as the longest-running sci fi/fantasy television series in the United States. It is also the second longest-running genre entry worldwide, and with shows moving to shorter runs and fewer episodes per season, it will be a long time before another series catches up to it. Following is a look at the Top 10 shows of all-time based on how long they have been running. This is for non-anime genre entries and they are ranked by seasons and then by total episodes. I am including the upcoming season and estimated episode count for those shows that are confirmed to be returning for another year. Moving up since I first published this list is American Horror Story which is now at Number 6 and The Flash which is now at Number 12 in the extended list.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO