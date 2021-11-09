"Earnin' It" an NFL podcast focusing on women in the league

Beans are one of my favorite foods. I get a pound of black beans, lime juice, jalepeno, and onion, toss it in the Instapot, then wait a hour. I get a pound of pinto beans, bacon, barbecue sauce, jalapeno, onion, and toss it in the Instapot, then wait a hour. I’ll add them to ground beef, or quinoa, or eggs, or eat them plain. High in fiber and protein, low calorie, it’s the perfect food. So when the first cold front finally comes in, and there are logs in the fire, and the air conditioning finally off. I make a pound of kidney beans, get out the big silver pot, and make chili.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO