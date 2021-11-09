CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry has 50 points, 10 assists as Warriors beat Hawks

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Rick Barry
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Golden State Warriors#The Atlanta Hawks#Hall Of Famers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Curry has 10th career 50-point game in dominant win over Hawks

It was just another night at the office for Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar had an all-around performance, posting a season-high 50 points, 10 assists, seven boards, three steals, and one block in Monday's 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He went a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy