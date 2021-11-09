CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lack of massive black holes in telescope data is caused by bias

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur telescopes have never detected a black hole more massive than 20 times the mass of the sun. Nevertheless, we now know of their existence as dozens of those black holes have recently been "heard" to merge via gravitational wave radiation. A team of astronomers led by Peter Jonker (SRON/Radboud) has...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Stellar Black Hole#Biases#Sron#European Virgo#Ligo Virgo
ScienceAlert

A Black Hole Was Found Outside Our Galaxy For The First Time With an Ingenious Method

Black holes are masters of stealth. If they're not actively devouring material, which most stellar-mass black holes are not, they emit no radiation that we can detect. Therefore, we have to resort to other means of detecting them – such as looking for stars that seem to be in a binary orbit with... nothing. Now, for the first time, astronomers have managed to pin down a black hole outside the Milky Way galaxy using this method. From the motions of an orbiting star, they've identified a relatively small black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way at...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Mysterious Black Hole on Google Maps is Actually Just Vostok Island

A mysterious black hole was spotted on Google Maps recently and that left many wondering if it was just a glitch. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this anomaly is actually just Vostok Island, an uninhabited 56-acre piece of land owned by the Republic of Kiribati and located approximately 400-miles northwest of Tahiti. It’s one of five atolls located in the southern Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Read more to see the map and for a bonus.
GOOGLE
SpaceRef

New Study Proposes Expansion Of The Universe Directly Impacts Black Hole Growth

Comparison of black hole merger observations with predictions from the new model. The horizontal axis shows the total mass of both black holes in any individual merger, relative to the Sun’s mass. The vertical axis gives a measure of how far into the past the merger was observed, where a redshift (denoted z) of 1 corresponds to when the Universe was half of its current size and z = 0 is today. The LIGO--Virgo observations are displayed as black crosses, with smaller crosses representing measurements with smaller uncertainties. Predictions for black holes in a static (not expanding) universe are shown in the orange region, with the darker shading representing more predicted objects. These are contrasted to predictions for cosmologically coupled black holes in a growing universe, which are shown in the blue region. CREDIT University of Hawai`i, University of Chicago, University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Space.com

'Balding' black holes prove Einstein right again on general relativity

A new physics breakthrough shows how Einstein's theory of general relativity continues to hold up, even for "balding" black holes. Black holes are regions of spacetime where gravity's pull is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape from being dragged in and "eaten." Einstein's theory of general relativity predicted the existence of black holes and that, no matter what such an object "eats," black holes are characterized only by their mass, spin and electrical charge. Astrophysicists refer to this as the "no-hair" theorem.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Supercomputer Simulations Explain Massively Powerful Black Hole Jet – Confirms Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity

Further confirmation of Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The galaxy Messier 87 (M87) is located 55 million light years away from Earth in the Virgo constellation. It is a giant galaxy with 12,000 globular clusters, making the Milky Way’s 200 globular clusters appear modest in comparison. A black hole of six and a half billion sun masses is harbored at the center of M87. It is the first black hole for which an image exists, created in 2019 by the international research collaboration Event Horizon Telescope.
SCIENCE
World Link

Astronomy Lecture Series to look at black holes

Southwestern Oregon Community College Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcomes Raymond Frey from the University of Oregon Physics Department on Thursday November 4, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the new field of observation of gravitational waves with Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory and its implications on the frontiers of astronomy. Join via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2021-22.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Scariest Things in the Universe Are Black Holes – Here’s Why

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Intense Pressurized Conditions of Earth's Outer Core Have Been Recreated in a Lab

Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

Astronomers call for a massive new space telescope to find the next Earth

American astronomers are calling for the development of a whole new suite of grandiose space telescopes that will be able to peer into the atmospheres of planets beyond our Solar System, listen to black holes ringing as they form throughout the Universe, and look back in time to when galaxies first emerged. It’s all part of an ambitious long-term strategy to create the next generation of tools to study the most distant reaches of space, with the hopes of launching these spacecraft throughout the 2030s and the 2040s.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

What we can learn from baby black holes

An artist's impression of J0313-1806, a quasar with a young supermassive black hole at its core. NASA Hubble fellow Feige Wang helped identify and model the astronomic body. NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da SilvaThe quasar J0313-1806 is 13 billion light-years away from Earth. But it still can reveal a lot about our own universe.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Simulations provide clue to missing planets mystery

Forming planets are one possible explanation for the rings and gaps observed in disks of gas and dust around young stars. But this theory has trouble explaining why it is rare to find planets associated with rings. New supercomputer simulations show that after creating a ring, a planet can move away and leave the ring behind. Not only does this bolster the planet theory for ring formation, the simulations show that a migrating planet can produce a variety of patterns matching those actually observed in disks.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

These Theoretical Black Holes Could Erase Your Past And Mess With Your Future

Here's another one for the 'black holes are weird' file: back in 2018, a team of mathematicians calculated that some black holes in an expanding Universe like ours can press the reset button on the history of their contents, effectively erasing the past and turning the future into a giant question mark. Exactly what this would look like from an observer's point of view is anybody's guess. But if it turns out to be true, we might finally have a solution to one of the biggest questions in modern cosmology. If we follow the laws of physics to their logical conclusions, all...
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

LLNL-led team uses machine learning to derive black hole motion from gravitational wave data

Newswise — The announcement that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) had detected gravitational waves during the merger of two black holes sent ripples throughout the scientific community in 2016. The earthshaking news not only confirmed one of Albert Einstein’s key predictions in his general theory of relativity, but also opened a door to a better understanding of the motion of black holes and other spacetime-warping phenomena.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy