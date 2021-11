The Los Angeles Lakers are now officially one game above the .500 mark. The Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 95-85 at the Staples Center to improve to a 4-3 record on the season. After a shaky start to the first few games of the season, the Lakers are starting to hit their stride. Carmelo Anthony once again had a very strong performance off of the bench. He led the Lakers in scoring by dropping 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field. Anthony also knocked down five three-pointers on the night. Anthony spoke postgame about the misconceptions of him not being a team player and being able to adapt. He is proving that wrong so far this season.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO