MT - Free Report) recorded profits of $4,621 million or $4.17 per share in the third quarter of 2021 against a loss of $261 million or 21 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings were $4.27 a share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17. The steel giant benefited from a strong pricing environment in the third quarter that led to the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO