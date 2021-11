When it comes to Italian fashion, shoes crafted by hand from fine leather often come to mind. Naturally, architect Glenn Sestig set out to design a showroom for third-generation Italian shoe manufacturer AGL that showcases the brand’s wearable creations in a unique manner. Anchoring the space with a striking showroom that takes on a gallerylike aesthetic—Think: white walls and plenty of open space—enables visitors to step into the brand’s story. “It was conceived as an empty architectural space that allowed the shoes to stand out and reflect the DNA of the brand,” says Sestig of the showroom. Black lacquered glass and travertine add a sense of grandeur to the room, as do the low-level custom furnishings in powdery pastel hues. But there’s more than first meets the eye. Merging two spaces into one also opened possibilities for offices, meeting rooms, and a reception area, creating a dynamic workspace for the AGL team and a welcoming atmosphere for clients looking to find their perfect pair.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO