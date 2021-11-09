CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuvalu looking at legal ways to be a state if it is submerged

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to keep its ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday. "We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we...

